Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Ole Miss 13-0, Tennessee 10-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Tennessee is 8-2 against Ole Miss since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Tennessee sitting on six straight wins and Ole Miss on 13.

Tennessee has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat the Spartans 87-50 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-18.

Tennessee got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zakai Zeigler out in front who scored 17 points along with four steals. Tobe Awaka was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 95-78. That's two games straight that Ole Miss has won by exactly 17 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ole Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Allen Flanigan, who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Volunteers pushed their record up to 10-3 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 22.8 points. As for the Rebels, their victory bumped their record up to 13-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Tennessee and Ole Miss are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While fans of Tennessee and Ole Miss were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Ole Miss might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 12-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.