Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: St. Peter's 16-13, Tennessee 24-7

How To Watch

What to Know

St. Peter's has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to clash at 9:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spectrum Center in a MAAC postseason contest. St. Peter's defense has only allowed 63.4 points per game this season, so Tennessee's offense will have their work cut out for them.

St. Peter's waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 68-63 win over the Stags. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% better than the opposition, as St. Peter's was.

Corey Washington was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. He also posted two+ blocks for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had to start their season on the road on Friday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a hard 73-56 fall against the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Tennessee has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Tennessee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. This was only their second loss (out of eight games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

The Peacocks are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-13 record this season. As for the Volunteers, their loss dropped their record down to 24-8.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 21.5-point favorite against St. Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Volunteers as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130 points.

