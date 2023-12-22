Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Tennessee and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tarleton State 39-25.

Tennessee entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Tarleton State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Tarleton State 8-3, Tennessee 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Tennessee. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Tarleton State Texans at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Volunteers earned a 79-70 victory over the Wolfpack. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 149 point over/under.

Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josiah-Jordan James led the charge by scoring 23 points along with seven rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Zakai Zeigler was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with eight assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of the Gamecocks by a score of 65-62.

The Volunteers' victory bumped their record up to 8-3. As for the Texans, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tarleton State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 22.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

