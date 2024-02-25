Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Tennessee and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against Texas A&M.

Tennessee entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Texas A&M step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-11, Tennessee 20-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Texas A&M is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Tennessee will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, the Volunteers were able to grind out a solid win over the Tigers, taking the game 72-67.

Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former scored 14 points along with four blocks and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas A&M last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-71 to the Razorbacks.

Texas A&M's defeat came about despite a quality game from Andersson Garcia, who scored eight points along with 15 rebounds.

The Volunteers have been performing well recently as they've won 16 of their last 19 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 15-11.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Tennessee is a big 10.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.