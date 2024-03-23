Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Texas 20-11, Tennessee 24-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Texas earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 56-44. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Texas has scored all season.

Texas' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chendall Weaver, who scored 11 points. Weaver didn't help Texas' cause all that much against Kansas State last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Less helpful for Texas was Dylan Disu's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

In what's become a running theme this season, Tennessee gave their fans yet another huge victory on Thursday. They put a hurting on the Peacocks on the road to the tune of 83-49. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-20.

Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dalton Knecht led the charge by scoring 23 points along with eight rebounds. Knecht didn't help Tennessee's cause all that much against Miss. State on Friday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Jonas Aidoo was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

The Longhorns' win bumped their record up to 21-12. As for the Volunteers, their win bumped their record up to 25-8.

Texas is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Texas is expected to win, but their 8-12 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Texas came up short against Tennessee in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 82-71. Can Texas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tennessee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee and Texas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.