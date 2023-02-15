Who's Playing
Alabama @ Tennessee
Current Records: Alabama 22-3; Tennessee 19-6
What to Know
The #10 Tennessee Volunteers haven't won a game against the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide since Feb. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Volunteers and Bama will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Bama will be strutting in after a victory while Tennessee will be stumbling in from a loss.
Tennessee lost 86-85 to the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Mizzou's guard DeAndre Gholston with 0:01 left to play. A silver lining for Tennessee was the play of guard Tyreke Key, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide were able to grind out a solid win over the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, winning 77-69. Bama can attribute much of their success to guard Rylan Griffen, who had 16 points, and guard Mark Sears, who had 15 points along with six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Tennessee is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
Tennessee is now 19-6 while Bama sits at 22-3. The Crimson Tide are 18-3 after wins this year, and the Volunteers are 4-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a 3-point favorite against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Alabama have won five out of their last eight games against Tennessee.
- Dec 29, 2021 - Alabama 73 vs. Tennessee 68
- Mar 13, 2021 - Alabama 73 vs. Tennessee 68
- Jan 02, 2021 - Alabama 71 vs. Tennessee 63
- Feb 04, 2020 - Tennessee 69 vs. Alabama 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Tennessee 71 vs. Alabama 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Alabama 78 vs. Tennessee 50
- Mar 04, 2017 - Tennessee 59 vs. Alabama 54
- Jan 26, 2016 - Alabama 63 vs. Tennessee 57