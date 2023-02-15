Who's Playing

Alabama @ Tennessee

Current Records: Alabama 22-3; Tennessee 19-6

What to Know

The #10 Tennessee Volunteers haven't won a game against the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide since Feb. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Volunteers and Bama will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Bama will be strutting in after a victory while Tennessee will be stumbling in from a loss.

Tennessee lost 86-85 to the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Mizzou's guard DeAndre Gholston with 0:01 left to play. A silver lining for Tennessee was the play of guard Tyreke Key, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide were able to grind out a solid win over the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, winning 77-69. Bama can attribute much of their success to guard Rylan Griffen, who had 16 points, and guard Mark Sears, who had 15 points along with six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tennessee is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Tennessee is now 19-6 while Bama sits at 22-3. The Crimson Tide are 18-3 after wins this year, and the Volunteers are 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a 3-point favorite against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama have won five out of their last eight games against Tennessee.