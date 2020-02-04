Tennessee vs. Alabama odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are 12-9 overall and 8-2 at home, while Tennessee is 12-9 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Volunteers have lost three consecutive games. Alabama has lost two straight after winning four in a row. The Crimson Tide are favored by five points in the latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Alabama vs. Tennessee spread: Crimson Tide -5

Alabama vs. Tennessee over-under: 146 points

Alabama vs. Tennessee money line: Alabama -224, Tennessee 182

What you need to know about Alabama

Alabama fell 82-78 to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Guard Kira Lewis Jr. wasn't much of a difference-maker for Bama, as he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over seven times en route to a 4-for-13, 12-point finish. Alabama saw an eight-game home winning streak come to an end. Alabama scored the first 12 points of the game and led for most of the first half but could not hold on for the win. Herbert Jones is out indefinitely with a wrist injury.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Tennessee, meanwhile, lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 86-73 margin. Uros Plavsic and Santiago Vescovi had 16 points each. Jalen Johnson had 13 points and five assists. The Volunteers' last four losses have been by double digits. The Vold led by six points at halftime but Mississippi State scored the first 10 points of the second half.

The Vols closed to within 45-43 before a 14-3 Mississippi State spurt put the game away for good. Josiah-Jordan James did not start because of a groin injury.

