The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 SEC) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3) in a rivalry showdown on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee has won six of its last seven games overall, including a 65-59 win at LSU on Tuesday. Alabama is coming off back-to-back wins over then-No. 17 Kentucky and No. 24 Mississippi State, remaining two games behind No. 1 Auburn atop the SEC standings. The Vols swept the season series in this rivalry last year and have won three straight meetings overall.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under is 159 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Alabama vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Tennessee vs. Alabama spread: Tennessee -3.5

Tennessee vs. Alabama over/under: 159 points

Tennessee vs. Alabama money line: Tennessee -172, Alabama +142

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee heads into this matchup with momentum, having won six of its last seven games to move up in the SEC standings and improve its chances of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols rely on one of the top defenses in college basketball, allowing just 60.8 points per game. Their outside shooting has been a key during their current three-game winning streak, shooting 28 of 70 (40%) during that stretch.

Chaz Lanier knocked down a career-best 8 of 13 attempts in last Saturday's win over then-No. 12 Texas A&M. Lanier is averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game, while point guard Zakai Zeigler averages 13.6 points and 7.3 assists. Tennessee is 14-1 in its last 15 home games, and it has covered the spread in four of its last five games against Alabama.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is coming off arguably its best win of the season, cruising to a 111-73 blowout win over No. 24 Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide have won nine of their last 11 games and remain in contention for a share of the SEC regular-season crown. They lead the nation in points per game (91.5), providing a challenge for Tennessee's vaunted defense.

Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears is averaging 19 points and five assists per game while commanding the floor. Auburn transfer Aden Holloway and forward Grant Nelson are each scoring 12 points, with Nelson leading the team in rebounds per game (7.9) and total blocks (36). Alabama has covered the spread in 12 of its last 17 games, and it is 8-1 in its last nine road games.

