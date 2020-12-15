The No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are 2-0, while Appalachian State is 4-1 early in the season. It will be the first head-to-head matchup between these programs since Nov. 2016 when Tennessee won 103-94 as a 12.5-point favorite in Rick Barnes' first season in Knoxville.

Appalachian State has also changed coaches since that matchup, with Dustin Kerns taking over and leading the Mountaineers to a 22-16 record overall in just his second season. The Volunteers are favored by 19 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Appalachian State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is at 132.

Tennessee vs. Appalachian State spread: Tennessee -19

Tennessee vs. Appalachian State over-under: 132 points

Tennessee vs. Appalachian State money line: Tennessee -4000, App. State +1400

What you need to know about Tennessee

Tennessee beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 65-56 this past Saturday. Tennessee's forward John Fulkerson had a productive day, dropping a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Volunteers are shooting just 33.9 percent from the floor as a team through two games, but they've been able to supplement their scoring by getting to the free-throw line 45 times so far and making 80 percent of their attempts.

Despite the offensive struggles, Tennessee hasn't let that carry over to the defensive end. With one of the deepest rotations in the nation, the Volunteers were able to run Colorado and Cincinnati off the 3-point line in their opening games. Opponents are shooting just 26.0 percent from the 3-point line against Tennessee.

What you need to know about Appalachian State

Meanwhile, Appalachian State sure made it a nail-biter, but managed to escape with a 61-57 win over the Charlotte 49ers this past Friday. The Mountaineers shot just 40.8 percent offensively in the win but were able to hold their opponents to 38.8 percent shooting. Adrian Delph stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in the win.

Two defensive numbers to consider for this matchup Tennessee enters the game with only 51.5 points allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. The Mountaineers have also been strong on the defensive end, allowing the 12th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.2.

