Tennessee vs. Arkansas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Arkansas @ Tennessee
Current Records: Arkansas 16-7; Tennessee 13-10
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Arkansas has kept their last four contests to within four points, so Tennessee should be prepared for a fight.
Arkansas lost a heartbreaker to the Missouri Tigers when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Razorbacks as they fell 83-79 to Mizzou. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Arkansas had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Arkansas back was the mediocre play of guard Jimmy Whitt Jr., who did not have his best game; he finished with 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Tennessee and the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Tennessee falling 77-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Tennessee were guard Santiago Vescovi (18 points), guard Jordan Bowden (16 points), and forward John Fulkerson (16 points).
Arkansas is now 16-7 while Tennessee sits at 13-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Razorbacks come into the game boasting the 21st most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.1. But Tennessee is even better: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arkansas have won four out of their last six games against Tennessee.
- Jan 15, 2019 - Tennessee 106 vs. Arkansas 87
- Mar 10, 2018 - Tennessee 84 vs. Arkansas 66
- Dec 30, 2017 - Arkansas 95 vs. Tennessee 93
- Jan 03, 2017 - Arkansas 82 vs. Tennessee 78
- Feb 27, 2016 - Arkansas 75 vs. Tennessee 65
- Feb 06, 2016 - Arkansas 85 vs. Tennessee 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke moves to No. 8
The Blue Devils will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Notre Dame
-
Michigan State vs. Illinois odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Illinois game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Purdue vs. Penn State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Purdue vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Poll Attacks: AP voter moves Sparty up
The Spartans have lost three straight but are still climbing on one voter's ballot
-
No. 7 Duke holds off No. 8 FSU
Duke maintained its flair for the dramatic on Monday when it hosted conference foe Florida...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium