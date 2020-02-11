Tennessee vs. Arkansas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Tennessee

Current Records: Arkansas 16-7; Tennessee 13-10

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Arkansas has kept their last four contests to within four points, so Tennessee should be prepared for a fight.

Arkansas lost a heartbreaker to the Missouri Tigers when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Razorbacks as they fell 83-79 to Mizzou. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Arkansas had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Arkansas back was the mediocre play of guard Jimmy Whitt Jr., who did not have his best game; he finished with 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Tennessee and the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Tennessee falling 77-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Tennessee were guard Santiago Vescovi (18 points), guard Jordan Bowden (16 points), and forward John Fulkerson (16 points).

Arkansas is now 16-7 while Tennessee sits at 13-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Razorbacks come into the game boasting the 21st most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.1. But Tennessee is even better: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas have won four out of their last six games against Tennessee.