Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Tennessee

Current Records: Arkansas 19-10; Tennessee 21-8

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the #12 Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Arkansas winning the first 58-48 at home and the Volunteers taking the second 78-74.

Everything came up roses for Tennessee at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Saturday as the squad secured an 85-45 victory. Tennessee relied on the efforts of guard Zakai Zeigler, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists, and guard Jahmai Mashack, who had 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Arkansas as they fell 86-83 to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday. Despite their loss, Arkansas got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Nick Smith Jr., who had 24 points in addition to six boards, was the best among equals.

The Volunteers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Razorbacks have struggled against the spread on the road.

Tennessee is now 21-8 while Arkansas sits at 19-10. Tennessee is 14-6 after wins this year, and Arkansas is 5-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arkansas have won six out of their last 11 games against Tennessee.