Tennessee vs. Arkansas odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven model

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is 17-10 overall and 13-4 at home, while Tennessee is 15-12 overall and 3-6 on the road. Arkansas limps into Wednesday's contest having lost five of its last six games. Tennessee, meanwhile, has lost six of its last nine. The Razorbacks are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Arkansas vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Tennessee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Tennessee vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Tennessee spread: Arkansas -4.5

Arkansas vs. Tennessee over-under: 136 points

Arkansas vs. Tennessee money line: Arkansas -200, Tennessee +169

What you need to know about Arkansas

Arkansas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday, winning 78-68. The Razorbacks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Isaiah Joe, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, and guard Desi Sills, who had 17 points. The Razorbacks' victory over Missouri snapped a five game losing streak.

Arkansas enters Wednesday's contest averaging 74.0 points per game. In addition, the Razorbacks have had massive success on their home floor against the Volunteers recently. In fact, Arkansas is 5-0 in its last five games against Tennessee at home.

What you need to know about Tennessee

The Volunteers came up short against the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, falling 73-66. One thing holding Tennessee back was the mediocre play of guard Yves Pons, who did not have his best game; he played for 38 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting. Despite his subdued performance in his last outing, Pons enters tonight's matchup averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

Tennessee has also fared well against the spread against Arkansas. The Volunteers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five meeting against the Razorbacks. Plus, Tennessee dominated Arkansas in the first meeting between these two teams this season, cruising to an 82-61 victory on Feb. 11.

How to make Arkansas vs. Tennessee picks

The model has simulated Tennessee vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Tennessee vs. Arkansas spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.