The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers will try to win consecutive games for the first time since the end of January when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. Tennessee had lost four out of five games prior to its 85-45 win over South Carolina on Saturday, which allowed the Vols to remain in fourth place in the SEC. Arkansas had its two-game winning streak snapped in an 86-83 loss at No. 2 Alabama.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are favored by 6 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Tennessee vs. Arkansas:

Tennessee vs. Arkansas spread: Tennessee -6

Tennessee vs. Arkansas over/under: 133.5 points

Tennessee vs. Arkansas money line: Tennessee -260, Arkansas +210

Tennessee vs. Arkansas picks: See picks here

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee got back on track with a 40-point win over South Carolina on Saturday, as Josiah-Jordan James returned from a four-game absence and scored a game-high 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting in 20 minutes of the bench. He led five double-digit scorers in the blowout, upping his season average to 10.0 points per game. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi leads the Vols with 12.3 points per game, while Zakai Zeigler is adding 11.0 points and Olivier Nkamhoua is chipping in 10.6 points.

They have gone 13-2 at Thompson-Boling Arena this season, covering the spread in 10 of those wins. Tennessee has also won five of the last seven meetings between these teams, and the Razorbacks are 2-8 in their last 10 road games. Arkansas is coming off a crushing loss to Alabama, as it blew a double-digit lead and missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime.

Why Arkansas can cover

Despite its performance on Saturday, Tennessee has still been struggling in the month of February, failing to record consecutive wins at any point. The Vols had lost four out of five games prior to their win over the Gamecocks, including a home loss to Missouri as 12.5-point favorites. They have only covered the spread twice in their last eight games, and they are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks dominated Florida and Georgia at home prior to their narrow loss at Alabama, but they covered the 7.5-point spread in that setback. Freshman Nick Smith Jr., who missed 19 games due to knee issues earlier in the season, played all but two seconds in the loss to Alabama, tying Brandon Miller with a game-high 24 points. Davonte Davis (21) and Ricky Council IV (20) both had big games for the Razorbacks as well.

How to make Tennessee vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Arkansas vs. Tennessee 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 76-46 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.