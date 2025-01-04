The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0) will try to match their best start in school history when they host the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2) on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee has already secured its best start in more than 100 years heading into this SEC opener against former Kentucky head coach John Calipari. The Razorbacks are off to a strong start in their first season under Calipari, rattling off a six-game winning streak. They are coming off a 92-62 win over Oakland on Monday, while Tennessee notched a 67-52 win over Norfolk State on Tuesday.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas spread: Tennessee -12

Tennessee vs. Arkansas over/under: 144 points

Tennessee vs. Arkansas money line: Tennessee: -800, Arkansas: +550

Tennessee vs. Arkansas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Tennessee can match its 14-0 start from 1922-23 by picking up a win on Saturday, further establishing itself as the top team in the rankings. The Vols have won seven games by at least 20 points, with their only close call coming in a road win at Illinois on Dec. 14. They wrapped up non-conference play with a 67-52 win over Norfolk State on Tuesday, as Chaz Lanier scored 24 points.

Lanier has reached the 20-point mark on six occasions, shooting 45.9% from 3-point range while averaging a team-high 19.6 points per game. Senior point guard Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11.7 points and 8.1 assists per game, with his 577 career assists putting him in a tie with C.J. Watson for second in school history. The Vols have covered the spread in nine of their last 12 games, while the Razorbacks have only covered twice in their last seven games.

Arkansas has won six straight games and 10 of its last 11, with its lone loss coming against Illinois in Kansas City. The Razorbacks followed that loss with a win over Miami (FL) in the SEC/ACC Challenge, and they added a win against then-No. 14 Michigan in New York City last month. Star freshman guard Boogie Fland had 20 points and seven assists in the win over the Wolverines, while former Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo had seven rebounds.

Fland is coming off a 22-point performance against Oakland on Monday, shooting 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He is averaging 15.9 points and a team-high 6.2 assists per game, while junior forward Adou Thiero is the leading scorer with 17.8 points per game. Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis has missed the last two games due to a wrist injury, but he is expected to return on Saturday.

