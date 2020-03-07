Tennessee vs. Auburn: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Auburn basketball game
Who's Playing
Auburn @ Tennessee
Current Records: Auburn 24-6; Tennessee 17-13
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers haven't won a game against the #17 Auburn Tigers since Jan. 31 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Tennessee and the Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a win, while Auburn will be looking to right the ship.
Tennessee beat the Kentucky Wildcats 81-73 on Tuesday. Tennessee's forward John Fulkerson did his thing and had 27 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Auburn entered their contest against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for the Tigers as they fell 78-75 to A&M. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Auburn was the far and away favorite. They got a solid performance out of guard Samir Doughty, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Tennessee's win brought them up to 17-13 while Auburn's loss pulled them down to 24-6. Tennessee is 8-8 after wins this year, and Auburn is 2-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
Series History
Auburn have won five out of their last eight games against Tennessee.
- Feb 22, 2020 - Auburn 73 vs. Tennessee 66
- Mar 17, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Tennessee 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Tennessee 80
- Jan 02, 2018 - Auburn 94 vs. Tennessee 84
- Jan 31, 2017 - Tennessee 87 vs. Auburn 77
- Mar 09, 2016 - Tennessee 97 vs. Auburn 59
- Feb 09, 2016 - Tennessee 71 vs. Auburn 45
- Jan 02, 2016 - Auburn 83 vs. Tennessee 77
