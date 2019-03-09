Tennessee vs. Auburn odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

Fifth-ranked Tennessee, tied for first with LSU, is looking for its second consecutive SEC regular-season title on Saturday when it visits Auburn at Noon ET. The Volunteers (27-3, 15-2) have never won back-to-back SEC titles, but would do so with a victory over the Tigers (21-9, 10-7), who shared the championship last season. Meanwhile, Auburn, tied for fourth in the conference, can secure a double-bye in the 2019 SEC Tournament with a win and South Carolina loss. The Vols are favored by 1.5 against former coach Bruce Pearl, while the over-under for total points scored is 148. Before making any Tennessee vs. Auburn picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Tennessee has been red hot. The Volunteers are 7-2 on the road and since the beginning of last season have won 22 away from home. Tennessee has won three straight and 23 of its last 25.

Junior forward Grant Williams (19.1 ppg) leads the Volunteers' offense and is the reigning SEC Player of the Week after scoring 24 against Kentucky last weekend. Tennessee has dominated the series with Auburn of late, winning 11 of the past 13 meetings and 19 of 25. It has won four of the last five played at Auburn and is not intimidated in Pearl's new home gym.

But just because the Volunteers have had a strong season does not guarantee they will cover Saturday's Tennessee vs. Auburn spread.

That's because Auburn is strong at home, going 14-2 this season. Also, the Tigers have won five of their last six at home, including the last two. Auburn won last year's only meeting at Tennessee 94-84 and is looking to earn its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn is led by senior guard Bryce Brown (15.7 ppg) and junior guard Jared Harper (15.2 ppg). Both have come up big in important games. Brown scored 24 in a win over Mississippi State on March 2, while Harper had 25 at LSU.

