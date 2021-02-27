An SEC battle is on tap between the No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers and the Auburn Tigers at noon ET on Saturday at Auburn Arena. Auburn is 11-13 overall and 6-5 at home, while the Volunteers are 16-6 overall and 4-3 on the road. It's a rivalry that has heated up since former Tennessee head coach Bruce Pearl took the job at Auburn. The Tigers have won six of the last 10 and covered in seven of those contests with Pearl at the helm.

This season, Tennessee is 12-10 against the spread, while Auburn is 12-10-2 against the number. The Volunteers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Auburn odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 144.5.

Latest Odds: Auburn Tigers +7.5 Bet Now

Tennessee vs. Auburn spread: Tennessee -7.5

Tennessee vs. Auburn over-under: 144.5 points

Tennessee vs. Auburn money line: Tennessee -340, Auburn +270



What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn is coming off a 74-57 loss to Florida on Tuesday. Guard Jamal Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for Auburn, as he finished with 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting in 31 minutes on the court. Star point guard Sharife Cooper was unable to play because of a left ankle injury.

Cooper is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Volunteers, which leaves Pearl with 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game of production to replace. Without second-leading passer Justin Powell (concussion), Auburn will have to get creative in initiating its offense, while sophomore wing Allen Flanigan will likely have to play a more ball-dominant role. Flanigan is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, Tennessee outlasted the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road on Wednesday, as they won 70-58. Tennessee's guard Jaden Springer looked sharp with 20 points. Springer and fellow freshman Keon Johnson have taken on larger roles as the season has gone along.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tipoff: The Tigers enter the matchup with 6.3 blocked shots per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. The Volunteers come into the game boasting the 27th-most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.6. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How to make Tennessee vs. Auburn picks

