Teams in the mix for the SEC regular-season championship clash on Wednesday when the 11th-ranked Auburn Tigers battle the fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers (21-6, 10-4 SEC), who are one-game behind co-leading Tennessee and No. 14 Alabama in the standings, are 3-2 against ranked opponents this season and have won five of their last seven. The Volunteers (21-6, 11-3 SEC), who have won four in a row, are 3-3 against Associated Press Top-25 teams this year. Auburn is 4-4 on the road in 2023-24, while Tennessee is 13-1 on its home court.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee leads the all-time series 80-45, including a 50-9 edge in games played at Knoxville. The Volunteers are 6-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Tennessee odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 152. Before making any Tennessee vs. Auburn picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Auburn vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -6

Auburn vs. Tennessee over/under: 152 points

Auburn vs. Tennessee money line: Auburn +217, Tennessee -268

AUB: The Tigers have covered the spread in 20 of their last 32 games (+7.90 units)

TENN: The Volunteers have hit the game total under in 13 of their last 20 games at home (+5.35 units)

Why Tennessee can cover

Senior guard Dalton Knecht helps power the Volunteers. The transfer from Northern Colorado is in his first season at Tennessee and has started all 27 games. In 29.5 minutes of action, he is averaging 20.1 points, five rebounds and two assists. He is coming off a 24-point and seven rebound effort in an 86-51 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. He registered a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-67 win at Missouri on Feb. 20.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo has also been red hot of late. He registered a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the win over Texas A&M on Saturday. He also scored 14 points and had four blocks and four rebounds in the win at Missouri. In 27 starts, he is averaging 12 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and one assist in 24.7 minutes of action. See which team to pick here.

Why Auburn can cover

Junior forward Johni Broome is having a monster season for the Tigers and has put together back-to-back games with double-doubles. He scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 97-76 win over Georgia on Saturday. A week earlier in a 70-59 loss to Kentucky, he scored 14 points, while grabbing 11 boards. He has 11 double-doubles on the season. In 27 games, including 26 starts, Broome is averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.9 assists and one steal in 24.5 minutes of action.

Senior forward Jaylin Williams, the team's second-leading scorer, suffered a knee injury against Kentucky on Feb. 17, and is a game-time decision. If he can't go, look for junior guard Chad Baker-Mazara to continue to step up his game. Despite just one start in 27 games, he is averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal in 21.2 minutes of action. He is coming off a 25-point, five rebounds and four assists in the big win over Georgia. See which team to pick here.

