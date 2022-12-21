Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ No. 8 Tennessee

Current Records: Austin Peay 6-6; Tennessee 9-2

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors will take on the #8 Tennessee Volunteers in a holiday battle at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Austin Peay came up short against the Murray State Racers last week, falling 68-60. The Governors' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Carlos Paez, who had 13 points along with seven rebounds, and center Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Arizona Wildcats. Guard Tyreke Key had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Austin Peay have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 28-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Austin Peay at 6-6 and Tennessee at 9-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Volunteers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.60%, which places them second in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 28-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 27.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.