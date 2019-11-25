Tennessee vs. Chattanooga live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 20 Tennessee (home) vs. Chattanooga (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 4-0; Chattanooga 3-2

What to Know

The #20 Tennessee Volunteers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chattanooga Mocs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

Tennessee took their contest with ease, bagging a 76-41 victory over the Alabama State Hornets. The Volunteers got double-digit scores from four players: G Jordan Bowden (16), G Lamonte Turner (13), G Yves Pons (11), and F John Fulkerson (10).

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Chattanooga lost to the Florida State Seminoles, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 89-53. G David Jean-Baptiste had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court.

Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Tennessee's win lifted them to 4-0 while Chattanooga's loss dropped them down to 3-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee rank 31st in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. But the Mocs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.60%, which places them 32nd in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Mocs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Chattanooga won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.