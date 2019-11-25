Tennessee vs. Chattanooga live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 20 Tennessee (home) vs. Chattanooga (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 4-0; Chattanooga 3-2
What to Know
The #20 Tennessee Volunteers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chattanooga Mocs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
Tennessee took their contest with ease, bagging a 76-41 victory over the Alabama State Hornets. The Volunteers got double-digit scores from four players: G Jordan Bowden (16), G Lamonte Turner (13), G Yves Pons (11), and F John Fulkerson (10).
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Chattanooga lost to the Florida State Seminoles, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 89-53. G David Jean-Baptiste had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court.
Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Tennessee's win lifted them to 4-0 while Chattanooga's loss dropped them down to 3-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee rank 31st in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. But the Mocs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.60%, which places them 32nd in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Mocs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chattanooga won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 11, 2016 - Chattanooga 82 vs. Tennessee 69
