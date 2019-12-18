Tennessee vs. Cincinnati odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec 17 from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Tennessee and Cincinnati. Here are the results:
The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena in a non-conference college basketball matchup. Cincinnati is 6-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while Tennessee is 7-2 and is on the road for the first time. The Volunteers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Tennessee vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Bearcats have gotten off to a relatively slow start under new coach John Brannen, who replaced Mick Cronin after he departed for UCLA in the offseason. They're just 6-4 straight-up and 2-8 against the spread. They also enter this matchup on a two-game losing streak after dropping games to Xavier and Colgate. Still, the Bearcats have some talent with players like Keith Williams (13.2 ppg) and cousins Jarron Cumberland (13.1 ppg) and Jaevin Cumberland (11.5 ppg).
Tennessee, meanwhile, won its first five games of the season, but has gone 2-2 since. The Vols are coming off a tough offensive performance against Memphis where they hit just 25 percent from the floor in the 51-47 loss in Knoxville. Tennessee is undersized, but has a lot of athleticism and scoring prowess from its guards such as Lamonte Turner (12.8 ppg), Jordan Bowden (12.9 ppg) and freshman Josiah-Jordan James (7.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg).
So who wins Tennessee vs. Cincinnati? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
