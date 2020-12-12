The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers will play just their second game of the season on Saturday when they meet the visiting Cincinnati Bearcats in a key non-conference matchup. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Volunteers (1-0) have had a number of games postponed or cancelled. Tennessee finally was able to tip off its season on Tuesday when it defeated Colorado 56-47. Cincinnati (2-1), meanwhile, is coming off a 78-73 victory over Furman on Wednesday.

Tip-off from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 6-1, including a 2-1 edge in games played at Knoxville. The Volunteers are seven-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Cincinnati odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 132. Before locking in any Cincinnati vs. Tennessee picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tennessee vs. Cincinnati spread: Tennessee -7

Tennessee vs. Cincinnati over-under: 132 points

UC: The Bearcats are 43-51 against current teams in the Southeastern Conference

UT: Senior forward John Fulkerson is 351 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career

Why Tennessee can cover



In six seasons under coach Rick Barnes, the Volunteers have posted a 106-64 mark, and have won 77 percent of their games as a ranked team, going 56-17. Tennessee had two players score in double figures in the win over Colorado -- sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi and redshirt senior John Fulkerson, both with 11 points. Fulkerson started all 31 games last season for the Volunteers, averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He hit 61.2 percent of his field goals and 74.8 percent of his free throws.

Vescovi averaged 10.8 points and 3.7 assists per game a year ago, playing and starting in Tennessee's final 19 games. He has made at least one 3-pointer in 18 of his 20 career games. His six 3-pointers against LSU last season were the most-ever 3-point makes by a Volunteer in his debut game. Vescovi dished out a team-high five assists in the season-opening win over the Buffaloes.

Why Cincinnati can cover

The Bearcats went 2-3 against ranked opponents last season, posting home wins over Tennessee and Houston, who were both ranked 21st in The Associated Press poll when they visited Cincinnati. The Bearcats are led by senior guard Keith Williams, who is averaging 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and two assists per game. Against Furman, he scored 27 points and grabbed five rebounds with a pair of blocked shots. In four seasons at Cincinnati, Williams has played in 101 games with 64 starts.

Junior guard David DeJulius is also averaging in double digits at 10.3 points per game, including 6.7 rebounds and five assists. He is hitting on 43.5 percent of his field goals and is 90 percent from the free throw line. DeJulius' best game was against Xavier on Dec. 6, when he poured in 16 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out six assists.

