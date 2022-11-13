Who's Playing

Colorado @ No. 11 Tennessee

Current Records: Colorado 1-1; Tennessee 1-0

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the #11 Tennessee Volunteers at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a victory while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Colorado came up short against the Grambling Tigers on Friday, falling 83-74. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Colorado was far and away the favorite. Four players on Colorado scored in the double digits: guard KJ Simpson (16), guard Nique Clifford (15), guard J'Vonne Hadley (12), and guard Jalen Gabbidon (11).

Meanwhile, Tennessee took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 75-43 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Volunteers' Tyreke Key filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, the Buffaloes lost to Tennessee at home by a decisive 69-54 margin. Can Colorado avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won both of the games they've played against Colorado in the last eight years.