A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers matching up against the No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays on Friday night. Both teams are aiming for their third straight win and a trip to the Elite Eight. In the second round, Tennessee knocked off Texas 62-58. Meanwhile, Creighton topped Oregon 86-73 in double overtime.

Tipoff from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 10:09 p.m. ET. Tennessee is a 3-point favorite in the latest Creighton vs. Tennessee odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Creighton and just locked in its March Madness predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Creighton vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Creighton spread: Volunteers -3

Tennessee vs. Creighton over/under: 143.5 points

Tennessee vs. Creighton money line: Volunteers -160, Bluejays +134

TENN: The total has gone Under in five of Tennessee's last six games

CREI: The Bluejays are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

Why Creighton can cover

Senior guard Baylor Scheierman owns the range to knock down shots on the outside and does a great job on the glass. He's averaging 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and four assists per game. In his last outing, Scheierman finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Junior guard Trey Alexander provides the Bluejays with a crafty shot creator. Alexander has a smooth jumper and consistently wins one-on-one matchups. The Oklahoma native logs 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's scored at least 19 points in three straight contests. On Saturday versus Oregon, Alexander had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Why Tennessee can cover

Senior guard Dalton Knecht brings a pure scorer onto the court for the Volunteers. Knecht uses his crisp jumper to score from all three levels and has the bounce to finish above the rim. The Colorado native averages a team-high 21.1 points with 4.9 rebounds per game. In the first-round win over Saint Peter's, Knecht racked up 23 points and eight boards.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo is a lengthy presence in the lane. Aidoo defends the rim due to his instincts and anticipation skills. He averages 12 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest. In his last outing, Aidoo finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks. He's logged two or more blocks in seven of his last 10 games.

How to make Creighton vs. Tennessee picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 149 points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time.