Who's Playing

Duke @ Tennessee

Regular Season Records: Duke 27-8; Tennessee 24-10

What to Know

The #20 Tennessee Volunteers and the #12 Duke Blue Devils are set to clash at 2:40 p.m. ET March 18 at Amway Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-55 win over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Thursday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Louisiana made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils earned some more postseason success in their contest on Thursday. They made easy work of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and carried off a 74-51 victory. Duke's guard Jeremy Roach was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 23 points.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Volunteers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37%, which places them second in college basketball. The Blue Devils are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.60%, which places them 27th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.