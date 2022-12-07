Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ No. 7 Tennessee

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 4-4; Tennessee 7-1

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels' road trip will continue as they head to Thompson-Boling Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the #7 Tennessee Volunteers. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Eastern Kentucky will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Colonels ended up a good deal behind the James Madison Dukes when they played last Friday, losing 97-80.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Tennessee at home against the Alcorn State Braves on Sunday as the team secured a 94-40 win. Six players on Tennessee scored in the double digits: forward Olivier Nkamhoua (20), forward Julian Phillips (18), guard Jahmai Mashack (13), forward Uros Plavsic (12), guard Tyreke Key (11), and guard Zakai Zeigler (10). Mashack hadn't helped his team much against the McNeese State Cowboys last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Jahmai Mashack's points were the most he has had all season.

Eastern Kentucky have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 26.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Eastern Kentucky is now 4-4 while the Volunteers sit at 7-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Colonels rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.5 on average. But Tennessee comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 51.5. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.