Madison Square Garden hosts a highly-intriguing doubleheader of 2023 NCAA Tournament action on Thursday evening. In the second of two Sweet 16 matchups of the East Region, the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers meet the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls. FAU is 33-3 overall after wins over No. 8 seed Memphis and No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson to open the tournament. Tennessee is 25-10 overall after victories over No. 13 seed Louisiana and No. 5 Duke.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -5.5

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee over/under: 130.5 points

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -240, FAU +195

FAU: The Owls are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

TENN: The Volunteers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why FAU can cover

Florida Atlantic is rolling right now, and the Owls are 22-0 in home or neutral-court games in 2022-23. The Owls are led by a dynamic guard in Johnell Davis, with the sophomore coming off a historic performance in the second round. Davis produced 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a win over Fairleigh Dickinson, becoming the first player in NCAA Tournament history to match or exceed those numbers. Davis leads the Owls with 13.9 points and 1.6 steals per game this season, and he adds 5.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

Davis is the centerpiece of a dynamic FAU offense, with the Owls scoring more than 112 points per 100 possessions this season. That ranks in the top 15 of the country in offensive efficiency, and FAU is in the top 25 in shooting efficiency. The Owls are shooting 53.9% from 2-point range and 36.7% from 3-point range this season, and Florida Atlantic is in the top 15 of the nation in 3-point volume with 9.7 triples per contest.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is the most efficient defensive team in the country, and that is on full display in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers have allowed only 107 total points across two games, including just 52 points to a high-powered Duke team. The Blue Devils had 15 turnovers and only 10 assists against Tennessee, and Duke shot only 27% from 3-point range in the game. For the full season, Tennessee leads the country in allowing only 87.3 points per 100 possessions, and opponents score only 57.8 points per game against Rick Barnes' club.

Tennessee is No. 1 in the nation in 3-point defense (26.4%), with opponents shooting only 37.2% from the field in 2022-23. The Volunteers also land well above the national average in assists allowed (9.8 per game), turnover creation rate (22.2%), steal rate (12.5%), blocked shot rate (11.9%), and defensive rebound rate (73.4%), with Florida Atlantic averaging only 17.4 free throw attempts per game on the offensive end.

