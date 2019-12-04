Tennessee vs. Florida A&M: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida A&M basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 21 Tennessee (home) vs. Florida A&M (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 6-1; Florida A&M 0-6
What to Know
The Florida A&M Rattlers will take on the #21 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Florida A&M is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the Kansas State Wildcats took down the Rattlers 76-58 on Monday. The losing side was boosted by C Evins Desir, who had 18 points along with eight boards.
Tennessee narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the VCU Rams 72-69. Tennessee's F John Fulkerson filled up the stat sheet. He had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Florida A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.
Tennessee's win lifted them to 6-1 while Florida A&M's defeat dropped them down to 0-6. We'll see if Tennessee can repeat their recent success or if Florida A&M bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Rattlers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
