The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida is 6-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while Tennessee is 10-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. The bitter SEC East rivals have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings both straight up and against the spread.

However, it's been Tennessee that has gone on a recent run over Florida, winning and covering in each of the last four matchups. The Volunteers are favored by seven points in the latest Tennessee vs. Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 136.5.

Tennessee vs. Florida spread: Tennessee -7

Tennessee vs. Florida over-under: 136.5 points

Tennessee vs. Florida money line: Tennessee -330, Florida +260

What you need to know about Tennessee



The Volunteers looked like one of the deepest teams in the nation entering the season and while they can still trot out as many as 12 players with meaningful experience, they've pared the rotation down to nine and locked in as a cohesive unit defensively. Tennessee ranks third in the nation in scoring average allowed (57.2 ppg) and the Vols force 17.3 turnovers per game while giving the ball away just 9.9 times per contest.

Yves Pons was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season and he appears to be at the forefront of the conversation for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. Pons can guard every position on the floor with his combination of length, quickness and raw athleticism. He also gets off the floor as quickly as anybody in the country and is an erasing help-side defender that averages 2.1 blocks per game.

What you need to know about Florida

Meanwhile, Florida has lost three of its last four games entering Tuesday's contest and though the Gators have been one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league for most of the season, a cold shooting night cost them against Mississippi State on Saturday. Florida went just 5-for-19 from the 3-point line even though the Gators shoot 37.6 percent from beyond the arc as a team.

Against a Tennessee defense designed not to allow anything easy at the rim, Florida will need its shooters to knock down shots on Tuesday. Tre Mann, Scottie Lewis and Noah Locke are all shooting 40 percent or better from the 3-point line and if that trio can get hot from the outside, Florida can keep this game tight, or possibly pull off an outright upset.

