The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (12-4) host the Florida Gators (11-5) in an SEC showdown on Tuesday evening. Tennessee has won eight of its last nine games. On Saturday, the Volunteers defeated Georgia 85-79 after overcoming a late 11-point deficit. Meanwhile. Florida snapped its two-game losing streak, beating Arkansas 90-68 on Jan. 13.

Tipoff from Knoxville, Tenn., is set for 5 p.m. ET, two hours earlier than the original tip time due to winter weather concerns. The Volunteers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 159.5.

Tennessee vs. Florida spread: Volunteers -9.5

Tennessee vs. Florida over/under: 159.5 points

Tennessee vs. Florida money line: Volunteers -489, Gators +369

FLA: Florida has hit the game total Over in 21 of its last 32 games

TENN: Tennessee has hit the 1H money line in 24 of its last 34 games

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is one of the most balanced teams in the SEC. Heading into this matchup, the Volunteers rank fifth in the conference in scoring (78.7), tied for fourth in rebounds (39.7) and third in assists (17.1). Senior guard Dalton Knecht has been a consistent contributor in the backcourt. Knecht has a smooth jumper that allows him to space the floor with ease.

The Northern Colorado transfer is fifth in the SEC in points per game (17.2) with 4.2 rebounds and knocks down 39% of his 3-pointers. He has dropped at least 28 points in two consecutive games for the Volunteers. On Jan. 13 against Georgia, Knecht finished with 36 points, four rebounds and went 5-of-8 from downtown. Additionally, this was his second game of the season with 30-plus points.

Why Florida can cover

Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been the focal point of the Gators offense. Clayton Jr. has a strong combination of speed and strength to absorb contact around the rim. He leads the team in points (15.9) with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. In the Jan. 10 loss to Ole Miss, Clayton Jr. notched 23 points and five boards.

Senior guard Zyon Pullin generates offense in a multitude of ways. Pullin owns a sweet jumper with solid court awareness as a facilitator. The California native leads the team in assists (5) with 15.2 points and shoots 43% from downtown. Pullin dropped 15 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the win over Arkansas.

