The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) will have revenge on their mind when they host the No. 5 Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2) on Saturday afternoon. Florida handed Tennessee its first loss of the season on Jan. 7 in Gainesville, as the Gators cruised to a 73-43 win as 3-point favorites. They have won four of their five games since then, including an 89-59 win over Georgia last Saturday. Tennessee has lost three of its last four games and is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season, falling to No. 1 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is favored by 4 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 142.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Florida vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on an 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Tennessee-Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Tennessee vs. Florida spread: Tennessee -4

Tennessee vs. Florida over/under: 142.5 points

Tennessee vs. Florida money line: Tennessee: -182, Florida: +151

Tennessee vs. Florida picks: See picks here

Tennessee vs. Florida streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season against Florida at the beginning of January, making this a revenge spot for the Vols. They are also desperate to get back on track after losing to Kentucky on Tuesday, which came just three days after the Vols covered the spread in a road loss at No. 1 Auburn. Igor Milicic Jr. was a bright spot for Tennessee against the Wildcats, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Milicic is the fourth-leading scorer on the team (10.4 ppg) and leads the squad in rebounding (8.1). Guard Chaz Lanier leads Tennessee with 17.8 points per game, while senior guard Zakai Zeigler is averaging 12.3 points and a team-high 7.4 assists. Zeigler is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for this game. The Vols have covered the spread in 13 of their last 20 games, and they have won seven straight home games against Florida. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida can cover

Florida led by as many as 36 points and held Tennessee to just 21.4% shooting in the first meeting between these teams. The Vols are coming off another rough shooting performance, knocking down 11 of 45 attempts from 3-point range against Kentucky. Meanwhile, Florida is fresh after not having to play a mid-week game.

The Gators crushed Georgia in an 89-59 final last Saturday, as Walter Clayton Jr. scored 17 points and had five steals. Alijah Martin had 17 points and four steals, while three other Gators cracked double-digit scoring. Florida has covered the spread in 12 of its last 15 games, and it is 6-1 ATS in its last seven Saturday games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tennessee vs. Florida picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. Tennessee 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. Tennessee spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 202-142 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.