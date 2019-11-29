Tennessee vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Tennessee (home) vs. Florida State (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 5-0; Florida State 5-1
What to Know
The Florida State Seminoles will take on the #17 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their five-game winning streak alive.
FSU has more to be thankful for after their game against the Chicago State Cougars on Monday. The Seminoles steamrolled past Chicago State 113-56. G Devin Vassell and G Anthony Polite were among the main playmakers for FSU as the former had 16 points and the latter had nine points and five assists.
As for Tennessee, Tennessee can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, they took down the Chattanooga Mocs 58-46. Among those leading the charge for the Volunteers was G Lamonte Turner, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists.
Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 5-1 and the Volunteers to 5-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Seminoles and the Volunteers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
The Wolverines will battle the Bulldogs in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis
-
Inside SFA's upset of No. 1 Duke
Beating the Blue Devils was incredible on its own, but there's so much more to Stephen F. Austin's...
-
Kansas outlasts Dayton for Maui title
The Jayhawks added another Maui title to their collection on Wednesday after a tough fight...
-
Top 25 And 1: UNC, Michigan to clash
Juwan Howard's Wolverines are rolling to start the season
-
UGA star frosh hits game-winner in Maui
The Bulldogs escaped disaster by ousting D-II Chaminade in Maui
-
NCAA denies appeal for Wiseman
Wiseman will continue to be withheld from competition according to the NCAA ruling on Wednesday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...