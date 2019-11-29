Tennessee vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 17 Tennessee (home) vs. Florida State (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 5-0; Florida State 5-1

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the #17 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their five-game winning streak alive.

FSU has more to be thankful for after their game against the Chicago State Cougars on Monday. The Seminoles steamrolled past Chicago State 113-56. G Devin Vassell and G Anthony Polite were among the main playmakers for FSU as the former had 16 points and the latter had nine points and five assists.

As for Tennessee, Tennessee can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, they took down the Chattanooga Mocs 58-46. Among those leading the charge for the Volunteers was G Lamonte Turner, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists.

Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 5-1 and the Volunteers to 5-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Seminoles and the Volunteers clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.