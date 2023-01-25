Who's Playing
Georgia @ Tennessee
Current Records: Georgia 13-6; Tennessee 16-3
What to Know
The #9 Tennessee Volunteers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while UGA will be stumbling in from a loss.
The LSU Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Tennessee proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee took their matchup against LSU by a conclusive 77-56 score. Tennessee was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Josiah-Jordan James (22), guard Zakai Zeigler (12), guard Tyreke Key (10), and forward Julian Phillips (10).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 85-82 to the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday. That makes it the first time this season UGA has let down their home crowd. Georgia's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points.
Georgia's defeat took them down to 13-6 while Tennessee's victory pulled them up to 16-3. In Tennessee's victory, Josiah-Jordan James had 22 points along with seven rebounds and Zakai Zeigler posted a double-double on 12 points and ten assists. We'll see if UGA have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia have won five out of their last nine games against Tennessee.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Tennessee 75 vs. Georgia 68
- Feb 10, 2021 - Tennessee 89 vs. Georgia 81
- Jan 15, 2020 - Georgia 80 vs. Tennessee 63
- Jan 05, 2019 - Tennessee 96 vs. Georgia 50
- Mar 03, 2018 - Tennessee 66 vs. Georgia 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Georgia 73 vs. Tennessee 62
- Mar 09, 2017 - Georgia 59 vs. Tennessee 57
- Feb 11, 2017 - Georgia 76 vs. Tennessee 75
- Jan 13, 2016 - Georgia 81 vs. Tennessee 72