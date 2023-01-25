Who's Playing

Georgia @ Tennessee

Current Records: Georgia 13-6; Tennessee 16-3

What to Know

The #9 Tennessee Volunteers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while UGA will be stumbling in from a loss.

The LSU Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Tennessee proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee took their matchup against LSU by a conclusive 77-56 score. Tennessee was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Josiah-Jordan James (22), guard Zakai Zeigler (12), guard Tyreke Key (10), and forward Julian Phillips (10).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 85-82 to the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday. That makes it the first time this season UGA has let down their home crowd. Georgia's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points.

Georgia's defeat took them down to 13-6 while Tennessee's victory pulled them up to 16-3. In Tennessee's victory, Josiah-Jordan James had 22 points along with seven rebounds and Zakai Zeigler posted a double-double on 12 points and ten assists. We'll see if UGA have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia have won five out of their last nine games against Tennessee.