An SEC battle is on tap between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is 16-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference, while Georgia is 13-6 on the season and 3-3 in the SEC. The Bulldogs have already more than doubled their win total from Tom Crean's last season at the helm but Mike White's squad has lost back-to-back games entering Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has won two of the last three head-to-head matchups with Georgia, but has failed to cover the spread in any of those games. The Volunteers are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Georgia odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 135.

Tennessee vs. Georgia spread: Tennessee -16.5

Tennessee vs. Georgia over/under: 135 points

Tennessee vs. Georgia money line: Tennessee -2000, Georgia +1050

What you need to know about Tennessee

The Volunteers are coming off a dominant 77-56 win on the road against LSU on Saturday. Zakai Zeigler posted a double-double on 12 points and 10 assists, while Josiah-Jordan James turned in one of his best performances of the year with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee held LSU to just 4-of-16 shooting from beyond the 3-point line and continues to be one of the most relentless defensive units in the nation. Rick Barnes' squad ranks first in the nation in field goal percentage allowed (34.3), first in 3-point percentage allowed (21.8) and second in points allowed per game (54.4).

What you need to know about Georgia

Georgia began SEC play with wins in three of its first four but has suffered back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Vanderbilt last week. Jabri Abdur-Rahim had 21 points off the bench but it wasn't enough on Saturday as the Bulldogs lost to the Commodores 85-82.

Bradley transfer Terry Roberts had 15 points, six assists and six rebounds in the loss and has been one of Georgia's biggest offseason additions. He leads the team in scoring (15.9 points per game) and assists (4.2 assists per game). However, he's shooting just 34.5% from the floor over his last five games and the Bulldogs have lost three times during that span.

