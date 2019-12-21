Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State basketball game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville State @ No. 21 Tennessee
Current Records: Jacksonville State 4-7; Tennessee 7-3
What to Know
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the #21 Tennessee Volunteers in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Gamecocks should still be riding high after a victory, while Tennessee will be looking to right the ship.
Jacksonville State strolled past the Delaware State Hornets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 92-80.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Tennessee and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Tennessee falling 78-66. A silver lining for Tennessee was the play of F John Fulkerson, who had 14 points.
The Gamecocks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 3-6-1 ATS, to cover the spread.
Tennessee's loss took them down to 7-3 while Jacksonville State's win pulled them up to 4-7. A win for the Volunteers would reverse both their bad luck and Jacksonville State's good luck. We'll see if the Volunteers manage to pull off that tough task or if the Gamecocks keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 20-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 19-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Ohio State preview
Kentucky and OSU head to Vegas for a huge Saturday showdown in the CBS Sports Classic
-
UNC vs. UCLA preview
A preview of what to expect Saturday in the first game of a CBS Sports Classic doubleheader
-
Experts discuss CBS Sports Classic
Matt Norlander and Kyle Boone break everything down about Saturday's doubleheader in Las Vegas
-
Updated women's hoops power rankings
With conference play approaching, the 11-1 Cardinals are No. 7 in the power rankings
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis still in top 10
Penny Hardaway's Tigers are 7-0 without the star center who left the team Thursday
-
Bracketology: UK out of field of 68
Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed in the updated projected NCAA Tournament bracket, but UK and...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans