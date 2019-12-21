Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ No. 21 Tennessee

Current Records: Jacksonville State 4-7; Tennessee 7-3

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the #21 Tennessee Volunteers in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Gamecocks should still be riding high after a victory, while Tennessee will be looking to right the ship.

Jacksonville State strolled past the Delaware State Hornets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 92-80.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Tennessee and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Tennessee falling 78-66. A silver lining for Tennessee was the play of F John Fulkerson, who had 14 points.

The Gamecocks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 3-6-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

Tennessee's loss took them down to 7-3 while Jacksonville State's win pulled them up to 4-7. A win for the Volunteers would reverse both their bad luck and Jacksonville State's good luck. We'll see if the Volunteers manage to pull off that tough task or if the Gamecocks keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 20-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.