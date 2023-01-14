Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Tennessee

Current Records: Kentucky 10-6; Tennessee 14-2

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats lost both of their matches to the #5 Tennessee Volunteers last season on scores of 63-76 and 62-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Wildcats and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee should still be riding high after a victory, while UK will be looking to get back in the win column.

UK entered their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for UK as they fell 71-68 to USC. If the result catches you off guard, it should: UK was far and away the favorite. Kentucky's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tennessee beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 77-68 on Tuesday. Tennessee got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Julian Phillips out in front picking up 15 points in addition to six boards.

Kentucky's loss took them down to 10-6 while Tennessee's victory pulled them up to 14-2. A win for UK would reverse both their bad luck and Tennessee's good luck. We'll see if the Wildcats manage to pull off that tough task or if the Volunteers keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won ten out of their last 17 games against Kentucky.