No. 4 Tennessee will wrap up an impressive regular season when it hosts No. 15 Kentucky in a rivalry battle on Saturday afternoon. The Vols (24-6, 14-3 SEC) clinched the outright SEC regular-season title with their win at No. 17 South Carolina on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to seven games. Kentucky (22-8, 12-5) has won six of its last seven games and is in a four-way tie for second place in the conference standings. The Wildcats are eyeing revenge after losing at home to Tennessee in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET in Knoxville. The latest Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus list the Vols as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 166.5.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Tennessee vs. Kentucky date: Saturday, March 9

Tennessee vs. Kentucky time: 4 p.m. ET

Tennessee vs. Kentucky TV channel: CBS

Tennessee vs. Kentucky live stream: Paramount+

