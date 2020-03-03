Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 3 predictions by model on 66-40 run

No. 8 Kentucky will try to keep rolling toward the 2020 SEC Tournament when the Wildcats host the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats (24-5) have won eight straight games after knocking off then-No.15 Auburn 73-66 on Saturday. The Vols got a big 63-58 victory against Florida to snap a two-game losing streak. UK has already clinched the SEC regular-season title, and the last time it beat UT twice in the same season, it won the national title in 2012.

The Wildcats defeated the Vols 77-64 on Feb. 8. The Wildcats are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 131. Before considering your Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks or college basketball predictions, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Kentucky vs. Tennessee. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Tennessee vs Kentucky:

Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread: Wildcats -8.5



Tennessee vs. Kentucky over-under: 131



Tennessee vs. Kentucky money line: Wildcats -431, Volunteers +320



KY: G Immanuel Quickley is averaging 23.7 points over the last four games.



TEN: F John Fulkerson is averaging 17.1 points over the past eight games.



Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games, and the Wildcats are averaging 74.6 points per outing. Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky's top scorer at 16.3 points, and Ashton Hagans, with a team-high 6.4 assists, give the Wildcats a potent guard combination. Freshman Tyrese Maxey also has a big impact as the second-leading scorer at 14 points per game and chips in more than three assists. All three guards also average at least four rebounds.

The Wildcats also are strong in the frontcourt, with big men Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery clogging the lanes. The 6-foot-11 Richards scores 13.9 points, pulls down 7.9 rebounds and blocks 2.2 shots per contest. Montgomery does most of his work on defense and on the boards, pulling down 5.5 rebounds and blocking 1.2 shots. Quickley also hits the big shots, making 42 percent of his team-high 138 three-point attempts, while Nate Sestina hits 40.4 percent off the bench.

Why Tennessee can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't guaranteed to cover the Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread on Tuesday. Five Vols score in double-figures, led by senior guard Jordan Bowden at 13.7 points per game. Freshman guard Santiago Vescovi has stepped up since the loss of Lamonte Turner, who was averaging 7.1 assists before having shoulder surgery in December. Vescovi scores 11 points per game and leads the team in assists in Turner's absence at 3.9. The Uruguayan has scored in double-figures in five of the last seven games.

The Vols are strong on defense, allowing just 63.2 points per game and a 39.7 opponent field-goal percentage, both ranking 31st in the nation. John Fulkerson gets a team-high 5.9 rebounds and blocks nearly a shot a game while scoring 13.1 per game, while fellow junior Yves Pons also grabs more than five boards and blocks 2.4 shots to go with his 10.9 points. Bowden and Vescovi have combined to make 80 three-pointers.

How to make Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks

We can tell you that the model is leaning over, with simulations predicting an above-average game from UK's Nate Sestina on Senior Night and Josiah-Jordan James to contribute off the bench for the Vols. The model also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kentucky vs. Tennessee spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has returned $2,770 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.