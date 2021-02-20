Just as the Kentucky Wildcats appear to be trending in the right direction comes a matchup with the 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a Southeastern Conference battle Saturday. The Wildcats (7-13, 6-7) have won consecutive games after a four-game slide that included three losses to ranked teams. That included Tennessee (15-5, 8-5), which won an 82-71 decision in Lexington two weeks ago. Four of the Vols' losses have come in the past month after they rose as high as sixth in the national rankings. UT relies on stout defense, allowing just over 62 points per game, while UK gives up 71 per contest.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers are seven-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 135. Before making any Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Tennessee -7

Kentucky vs. Tennessee over-under: 135

Kentucky vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -330; Kentucky +260

Kentucky: The Wildcats have had a different leading scorer in four straight games.

Tennessee: G Keon Johnson is averaging 13.6 points over the past five games.

Why Tennessee can cover



Tennessee is 8-6 against the spread in home games this season and has lost straight-up just twice. Opponents are shooting just 40.2 percent from the field and 29.9 from 3-point range, both in the top 40 in the nation. The Wildcats rank 279th in field-goal percentage (41.6 percent) and 221st from beyond the arc (32.7). The Vols also limit mistakes, with a turnover margin of minus-4 per game, while Kentucky commits 2.6 more than its opponents (T-303rd in NCAA).

The Volunteers, who are 11-9 ATS overall this season, do the little things it takes to win. They average 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game, and they shoot 74 percent from the free-throw line. Seven players average at least 8.9 points per game, led by freshman Jaden Springer at 12.4. Springer and playmaker Santiago Vescovi (9.1 points) combine for 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals per contest, and John Fulkerson does the work inside, scoring 10.9 and grabbing 5.8 rebounds.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is 10-7-2 against the spread on the road over the past two seasons and comes in with some confidence. It has its usual array of talent, and it has scored at least 80 points in three straight games. That includes wins against Auburn and Vanderbilt over the past week, with four different players scoring at least 16 points over the two games. Five UK players average double figures, led by freshman B.J. Boston, who scores 12.2 per game and chips in five rebounds.

The Wildcats are 47-36-5 ATS since John Calipari took over in 2009, and they have played a lot of close games. They have lost three one-point games, and seven of their 13 losses are by seven points or fewer. They have strong defense in the middle with 6-foot-10 freshman Isaiah Jackson and 7-foot Olivier Sarr, who combine for 12.4 rebounds and four blocked shots per game. Junior Keion Brooks scores 10.7 points and is second on the team with 6.3 rebounds.

