Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Prediction, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Kentucky spoiled Tennessee's fun two weeks ago by handing the then-No. 1 Vols their first loss since November in dominant fashion at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats bullied Tennessee on the boards and in the paint, and played suffocating defense to strut to their biggest win of the season. They punched first, and UT didn't respond.

Tennessee is now hoping it can serve up some good, old-fashioned revenge come Saturday, when Kentucky heads to Knoxville for a rematch.

The Vols have slid since that first showdown, going 2-1 with a controversial overtime loss to LSU sandwiched between two tight wins. Meanwhile, Kentucky has cruised, winning each of its last three to improve to 13-2 overall in the SEC -- a mark both LSU and Tennessee share going into the weekend.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 2 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where : Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Tennessee -2.5

Tennessee did not respond to what Kentucky threw at it the first time around, as UK bullied UT in the paint. But the Vols will be more prepared to handle what the Wildcats throw at them this time. At home with the SEC regular season title still up for grabs, I think the Vols squeeze out a tight win. Pick: Tennessee 74, Kentucky 72

[Which college basketball teams should you back today? And who should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, Vegas insider picks, and optimized March Madness brackets, and find out!]