Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Prediction, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Tennessee and Kentucky face off Saturday, and the winner could separate itself as the favorite to win the SEC
Kentucky spoiled Tennessee's fun two weeks ago by handing the then-No. 1 Vols their first loss since November in dominant fashion at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats bullied Tennessee on the boards and in the paint, and played suffocating defense to strut to their biggest win of the season. They punched first, and UT didn't respond.
Tennessee is now hoping it can serve up some good, old-fashioned revenge come Saturday, when Kentucky heads to Knoxville for a rematch.
The Vols have slid since that first showdown, going 2-1 with a controversial overtime loss to LSU sandwiched between two tight wins. Meanwhile, Kentucky has cruised, winning each of its last three to improve to 13-2 overall in the SEC -- a mark both LSU and Tennessee share going into the weekend.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Tennessee -2.5
Tennessee did not respond to what Kentucky threw at it the first time around, as UK bullied UT in the paint. But the Vols will be more prepared to handle what the Wildcats throw at them this time. At home with the SEC regular season title still up for grabs, I think the Vols squeeze out a tight win. Pick: Tennessee 74, Kentucky 72
-
