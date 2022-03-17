Who's Playing

Longwood @ Tennessee

Regular Season Records: Longwood 26-6; Tennessee 27-7

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers and the #5 Tennessee Volunteers are set to clash at 2:45 p.m. ET March 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Lancers earned some more postseason success in their game last week. They took their contest against the Winthrop Eagles by a conclusive 79-58 score. It was another big night for Longwood's guard Isaiah Wilkins, who had 19 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Volunteers proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee took down A&M 65-50. Guard Santiago Vescovi and guard Kennedy Chandler were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former had 17 points and five assists and the latter had 14 points and seven assists.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality matchup. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.