Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Tennessee

Regular Season Records: Louisiana 26-7; Tennessee 23-10

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the #20 Tennessee Volunteers are set to clash at 9:40 p.m. ET March 16 at Amway Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Ragin Cajuns will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Louisiana earned some more postseason success in their contest last week. They managed a 71-66 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars. Louisiana got double-digit scores from four players: guard Themus Fulks (23), forward Jordan Brown (13), guard Jalen Dalcourt (13), and forward Terence Lewis II (12). Themus Fulks' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats last week.

Meanwhile, Tennessee came up short against the Missouri Tigers last Friday, falling 79-71. Despite the loss, Tennessee had strong showings from guard Santiago Vescovi, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 17 points, and guard Tyreke Key, who had 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Ragin Cajuns have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Louisiana ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.40% on the season. But the Volunteers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.90%, which places them second in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:40 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:40 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 11-point favorite against the Ragin Cajuns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Volunteers slightly, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.