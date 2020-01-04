Tennessee vs. LSU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Tennessee vs. LSU basketball game
Who's Playing
LSU @ Tennessee
Current Records: LSU 8-4; Tennessee 8-4
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers will be playing at home against the LSU Tigers at noon ET on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
It looks like Tennessee must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Saturday. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Wisconsin Badgers an easy 68-48 victory. G Jordan Bowden had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, LSU wrapped up 2019 with a 74-57 win over the Liberty Flames. LSU can attribute much of their success to G Skylar Mays, who had 12 points, and G Javonte Smart, who had 11 points and six assists. Smart had trouble finding his footing against the Southern California Trojans last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, the Volunteers and the Tigers were neck-and-neck, but the Volunteers came up empty-handed with an 82-80 loss. Maybe Tennessee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LSU have won three out of their last five games against Tennessee.
- Feb 23, 2019 - LSU 82 vs. Tennessee 80
- Jan 31, 2018 - Tennessee 84 vs. LSU 61
- Mar 01, 2017 - LSU 92 vs. Tennessee 82
- Mar 11, 2016 - LSU 84 vs. Tennessee 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Tennessee 81 vs. LSU 65
