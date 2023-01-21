The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to avoid their first road loss since Dec. 17 when they face the LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee has won six of its last seven games, including a 70-59 win at Mississippi State on Tuesday. LSU's losing streak was extended to five games when it failed to crack 50 points in a loss to No. 16 Auburn on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Vols are favored by 11 points in the latest LSU vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 131. Before entering any Tennessee vs. LSU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Tennessee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for LSU vs. Tennessee:

LSU vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -11

LSU vs. Tennessee over/under: 131 points

LSU vs. Tennessee money line: LSU +430, Tennessee -600

LSU vs. Tennessee picks: See picks here

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee responded to its first SEC loss of the season with a resilient performance at Mississippi State on Tuesday, picking up a 70-59 win despite playing without a pair of starters. Veteran guards Santiago Vescovi (shoulder) and Tyreke Key (illness) both missed that game, but Key will be available on Saturday and Vescovi is questionable. Backup point guard Zakai Zeigler made his first start since November, scoring a career-high 24 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half.

LSU has lost five straight games, with its last win coming against Arkansas in its SEC opener on Dec. 28. The Tigers shot a season-low 29.3% from the floor in their loss to Auburn on Wednesday night, marking their fourth straight game shooting below 35%. They made just 1 of 16 shots in the final 8.5 minutes of the game and only had one starter score in double figures.

Why LSU can cover

Tennessee is a defensive-minded team, which can make it difficult to cover large spreads sometimes. The Vols trailed Mississippi State by nine points in the first half before going on a late run to cover the spread. Vescovi is the team's leading scorer and ranks second in assists, so it would be a big blow to Tennessee's chances if he is unable to play.

LSU has picked up a pair of quality wins at home this season, beating Wake Forest and then-No. 9 Arkansas in December. The Tigers are led by senior forward KJ Williams, who is averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Adam Miller (12.3) has also been a key contributor for LSU, which has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

How to make Tennessee vs. LSU picks

The model has simulated LSU vs. Tennessee 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. LSU? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 41-21 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.