Tennessee vs. LSU odds, line: College basketball picks, best predictions from model on 16-8 roll

Two of the SEC's top teams face off in Baton Rouge on Saturday when LSU hosts Tennessee for a noon ET showdown. The No. 5-ranked Volunteers (24-2, 12-1) lost their lone conference game last Saturday at Kentucky, while the No. 13 Tigers (21-5, 11-2) beat the Wildcats the previous Tuesday and are 14-1 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Volunteers are one-point sportsbook favorites with the over-under for total points scored at 157 in the latest Tennessee vs. LSU odds.

The Vols were humbled at Rupp Arena last Saturday in an 86-69 loss to Kentucky. But there was no hangover -- they responded three days later by holding Vanderbilt to a season-low 46 points on just 32 percent shooting in a 58-46 victory.

Tennessee has a reliable go-to star in Grant Williams. The 6-7 junior has rarely been contained, and averages a team-high 19.1 points along with 7.6 rebounds per game and was just named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Williams isn't a one-man offensive show -- five players average in double figures for a 12th-ranked offense averaging 83.7 ppg.

Tennessee has enjoyed playing the role of road favorite. Against the spread, the Volunteers are a solid 6-1 when favored away from home.

But just because the Volunteers have the SEC's top record doesn't mean they'll cover the Tennessee vs. LSU spread on Saturday.

Tennessee likes to move quickly and score in bunches, but that style is just fine for LSU, which averages 82.7 ppg. Lightning-quick sophomore Tremont Waters averages 15.7 ppg and 5.9 apg and five-star 6-10 freshman bruiser Naz Reid chips in 13.8 ppg and 6.6 rpg. In six February games, Reid's numbers have ballooned to 17 ppg and 9.7 rpg.

This is only the fourth time these teams have met with both being ranked. LSU has won three of those four. LSU has been an underdog just six times all year, and it's 4-1-1 ATS in those games.

