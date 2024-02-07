An SEC battle features the LSU Tigers (12-9) traveling to play the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-5) on Wednesday. The Tigers got back on track after dropping three straight games. On Saturday, LSU dominated Arkansas en route to a 95-74 victory. Tennessee has won five of its last six games. On Saturday, the Volunteers beat No. 10 Kentucky 103-92.

Tipoff from Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads the all-time series 67-50. The Volunteers are 13.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Tennessee odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 152.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. LSU picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 season on a 124-82 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-9 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. LSU and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for LSU vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. LSU spread: Volunteers -13.5

Tennessee vs. LSU over/under: 152.5 points

Tennessee vs. LSU money line: Volunteers -1200, Tigers +717

TN: 6-4-1 ATS at home

LSU: 4-5 ATS on the road

Tennessee vs. LSU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee has been one of the most consistent teams in the SEC. The Vols are fifth in the conference in scoring (79.6) and third in rebounds (39.7) and assists (17). Tennessee has scored 85-plus in six of the last nine games, and on the Saturday the Vols became the first SEC team since 1993 to score 100 points at Rupp Arena.

Senior guard Dalton Knecht is the No. 1 option. Knecht is a nice floor-spacing wing with a calm jumper. He ranks second in the SEC in points (19.9) with 4.6 rebounds per game. Knecht scored 25-plus points in six of his last seven games. On Jan. 30 against South Carolina, he dropped 31 points and seven boards. See which team to pick here.

Why LSU can cover

Senior guard Jordan Wright impacts the game in a variety of different ways. Wright creates his own shot and has the instincts to be an alert defender. The Louisiana native leads the team in scoring (15.5), rebounds (5.2), and steals (2). In Saturday's win over Arkansas, Wright recorded 13 points, six boards and six assists.

Senior forward Will Baker (7-foot) is a lengthy presence in the frontcourt. Baker can stretch the floor due to his jumper while being a solid rebounder. The Texas native is averaging 11.7 points, five rebounds and shoots 52% from the field. In his last outing, Baker tallied 25 points, two board and went 4-of-5 from downtown. See which team to pick here.

How to make LSU vs. Tennessee picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 144 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. LSU, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 20-9 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.