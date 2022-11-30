Who's Playing

McNeese State @ No. 13 Tennessee

Current Records: McNeese State 2-5; Tennessee 5-1

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will take on the #13 Tennessee Volunteers at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

McNeese State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 86-83 to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had enough points to win and then some against the Kansas Jayhawks last week, taking their game 64-50. Guard Santiago Vescovi (20 points) was the top scorer for Tennessee.

McNeese State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 34.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Cowboys are now 2-5 while the Volunteers sit at 5-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: McNeese State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Tennessee's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 55.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.90

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 34.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.