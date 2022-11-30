The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the McNeese State Cowboys on Wednesday night. Tennessee swept its three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas last week, wrapping up the tournament title with a win over then-No. 3 Kansas. McNeese State is on a two-game losing streak following an 86-83 loss at UT Martin on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET from Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols are favored by 35 points in the latest Tennessee vs. McNeese State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 133.

Tennessee vs. McNeese State spread: Tennessee -35

Tennessee vs. McNeese State over/under: 133 points

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee suffered a disappointing loss to Colorado two weeks ago, but it has bounced back with an impressive four-game stretch since then. The Vols have won by an average margin of 19.5 points and have allowed just 52.8 points per game during those four outings, winning the Battle 4 Atlantis last week. They knocked off Butler, USC and then-No. 3 Kansas in The Bahamas, holding Kansas to season lows for points (50) and field goal percentage (32.1%).

The Vols rank near the top of college basketball in team defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 42% from the floor and score 55.3 points per game. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi is averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game after scoring 20 points against the Jayhawks to claim tournament MVP honors. Tennessee is riding a 16-game home winning streak, while McNeese State has lost six straight road games.

Why McNeese State can cover

McNeese State is facing its second-ranked opponent in three games, so it has some experience playing this type of team. The Cowboys stayed within 30 points in their loss to then-No. 7 Baylor last week, covering the 36.5-point spread. They also easily covered the 9.5-point spread in an 86-83 loss to UT Martin on Monday, marking the third straight game that they have covered the number.

Trae English knocked down five 3-pointers and poured in 29 points in the loss on Monday, while Christian Shumate added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Tennessee has been playing without senior wing Josiah-Jordan James for the last three games due to a knee injury and he could remain sidelined on Wednesday. The Vols are shooting less than 40% from the floor this season, which will make it difficult to cover this large of a spread.

