Tennessee vs. Memphis: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Memphis basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Memphis @ No. 19 Tennessee
Current Records: Memphis 8-1; Tennessee 7-1
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the #19 Tennessee Volunteers and the #13 Memphis Tigers will meet up at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. If the matchup is anything like Tennessee's 102-92 win from the last time they met last December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Volunteers prevailed over the Florida A&M Rattlers 72-43 last Wednesday. Tennessee got double-digit scores from five players: F John Fulkerson (15), G Yves Pons (14), F Olivier Nkamhoua (11), G Lamonte Turner (10), and G Josiah-Jordan James (10).
Meanwhile, Memphis also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (38 combined) and won 65-57 over the UAB Blazers. The Tigers' F Precious Achiuwa filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards in addition to three blocks. That makes it five consecutive games in which Achiuwa has had at least 11 rebounds.
The Volunteers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-4 against the spread.
Their wins bumped the Volunteers to 7-1 and Memphis to 8-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Tennessee and the Tigers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.95
Odds
The Volunteers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 15, 2018 - Tennessee 102 vs. Memphis 92
