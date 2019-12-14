Tennessee vs. Memphis odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from advanced model
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Memphis game 10,000 times.
The No. 13 Memphis Tigers look to get back on track in a heated in-state rivalry when they take on the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers in a key non-conference battle on Saturday. The Volunteers (7-1), who defeated the Tigers (8-1) 102-92 last season, lead the all-time series 15-11, but Memphis has won three of the last four meetings, and two of the last three at Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. The teams have met 11 times in Knoxville with Tennessee holding a 7-4 edge. The Volunteers are six-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139. Before making any Tennessee vs. Memphis picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Memphis. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and has generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Memphis vs. Tennessee:
- Tennessee vs. Memphis spread: Tennessee -6
- Tennessee vs. Memphis over-under: 139 points
- Tennessee vs. Memphis money line: Memphis +211, Tennessee -269
- MEM: Averaging 82.1 points per game
- TN: 95-51 under fifth-year coach Rick Barnes
Tennessee has put together back-to-back winning seasons and has earned two straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers have made nine NCAA Tournament appearances in the past 14 seasons and have had 10 seasons of 20 or more wins since 2000-01. Under Barnes, the Volunteers own a 3-1 record vs. Memphis and a 21-18 mark against current members of the American Athletic Conference.
Offensively, Tennessee is led by senior guard Jordan Bowden, who is averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He has scored in double figures in seven of the Volunteers' eight games, including 26 in an 82-63 win over Murray State on Nov. 12. His best rebounding game was in a 58-46 victory over Chattanooga when he grabbed 12 boards. Memphis will also be without star center James Wiseman (suspension) and guard Lester Quinones (hand) on Saturday.
But just because the Tigers are shorthanded and the Volunteers are 5-0 on their home court this season, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Tennessee vs. Memphis spread on Saturday.
The Tigers are shooting for their 20th straight winning season and have won 20 or more games in 16 of the past 19 and 30 or more in five of the past 14. They are 30-15 under second-year coach Penny Hardaway, but are looking for their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2013-14. Memphis is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games following an against the spread loss.
So who wins Memphis vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tennessee vs. Memphis spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.
