Tennessee vs. Memphis odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from advanced model

The No. 13 Memphis Tigers look to get back on track in a heated in-state rivalry when they take on the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers in a key non-conference battle on Saturday. The Volunteers (7-1), who defeated the Tigers (8-1) 102-92 last season, lead the all-time series 15-11, but Memphis has won three of the last four meetings, and two of the last three at Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. The teams have met 11 times in Knoxville with Tennessee holding a 7-4 edge. The Volunteers are six-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139. Before making any Tennessee vs. Memphis picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tennessee vs. Memphis spread: Tennessee -6

Tennessee vs. Memphis over-under: 139 points

Tennessee vs. Memphis money line: Memphis +211, Tennessee -269

MEM: Averaging 82.1 points per game

TN: 95-51 under fifth-year coach Rick Barnes

Tennessee has put together back-to-back winning seasons and has earned two straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers have made nine NCAA Tournament appearances in the past 14 seasons and have had 10 seasons of 20 or more wins since 2000-01. Under Barnes, the Volunteers own a 3-1 record vs. Memphis and a 21-18 mark against current members of the American Athletic Conference.

Offensively, Tennessee is led by senior guard Jordan Bowden, who is averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He has scored in double figures in seven of the Volunteers' eight games, including 26 in an 82-63 win over Murray State on Nov. 12. His best rebounding game was in a 58-46 victory over Chattanooga when he grabbed 12 boards. Memphis will also be without star center James Wiseman (suspension) and guard Lester Quinones (hand) on Saturday.

But just because the Tigers are shorthanded and the Volunteers are 5-0 on their home court this season, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Tennessee vs. Memphis spread on Saturday.

The Tigers are shooting for their 20th straight winning season and have won 20 or more games in 16 of the past 19 and 30 or more in five of the past 14. They are 30-15 under second-year coach Penny Hardaway, but are looking for their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2013-14. Memphis is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games following an against the spread loss.

